    Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary [Image 3 of 5]

    Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Spc. Madelyn Hancock 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    U.S. Army Jumpmaster, Staff Sgt. Ian Bennett, assigned to Fox Company, 97th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), conducts actions in the aircraft training in the C-130 Hercules mock-up for the 20th Annual Randy Over Memorial Operation Toy Drop on Nov. 28, 2017 at Fort Bragg, NC. These jumpmasters are part of the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop. This year, nine countries are participating and they include; Colombia, Canada, Latvia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Germany, and Poland. Operation Toy Drop, hosted by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and is the largest combined airborne operation conducted worldwide. The event and allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give and give back to the local community (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Madelyn Hancock/Released).

