Canadian army Jumpmasters go through actions on the aircraft in the C-130 Hercules mock-up for the 20th Annual Randy Over Memorial Operation Toy Drop on Nov. 28, 2017 at Fort Bragg, NC. These jumpmasters are part of the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop. This year, nine countries are participating and they include; Colombia, Canada, Latvia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Germany, and Poland. Operation Toy Drop, hosted by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and is the largest combined airborne operation conducted worldwide. The event and allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give and give back to the local community (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Madelyn Hancock/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2017 Date Posted: 11.28.2017 18:10 Photo ID: 3983264 VIRIN: 171128-A-ST918-0086 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 1.04 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Madelyn Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.