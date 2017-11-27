Nathaniel Bearsheart, part of a local, multigenerational Native American family dance group, performs a hoop dance during the Native American Indian Heritage Month observance Nov. 27, 2017, at the Elkhorn Conference Center, Fort Carson, Colorado. During the dance, he created various designs, to include mother earth, eagle and wrangler, with up to 14 hoops at one time. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Micah Merrill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2017 Date Posted: 11.28.2017 12:52 Photo ID: 3982922 VIRIN: 171127-A-IU537-850 Resolution: 3200x4480 Size: 8.42 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Hometown: MONUMENT, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Carson Native American Indian Heritage Month Observance [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Micah Merrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.