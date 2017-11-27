Nathaniel Bearsheart, part of a local, multigenerational Native American family dance group, performs a hoop dance during the Native American Indian Heritage Month observance Nov. 27, 2017, at the Elkhorn Conference Center, Fort Carson, Colorado. During the dance, he created various designs, to include mother earth, eagle and wrangler, with up to 14 hoops at one time. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Micah Merrill)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2017 12:52
|Photo ID:
|3982922
|VIRIN:
|171127-A-IU537-850
|Resolution:
|3200x4480
|Size:
|8.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Hometown:
|MONUMENT, CO, US
This work, Fort Carson Native American Indian Heritage Month Observance [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Micah Merrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
