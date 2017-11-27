(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Carson Native American Indian Heritage Month Observance [Image 2 of 4]

    Fort Carson Native American Indian Heritage Month Observance

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Micah Merrill 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Brad Bearsheart, performs the men’s warrior spirit dance in full Native American regalia during a demonstration Nov. 27, 2017 at the annual Native American Indian Heritage Month observance at the Elkhorn Conference Center , Fort Carson, Colorado. Bears heart, an Army veteran who left the military from Fort Carson, is part of the Lakota tribe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Micah Merrill)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2017
    Date Posted: 11.28.2017 12:56
    Photo ID: 3982919
    VIRIN: 171127-A-IU537-789
    Resolution: 3499x4374
    Size: 9.25 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: MONUMENT, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson Native American Indian Heritage Month Observance [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Micah Merrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4ID
    Veteran
    USA
    Native American Culture
    Native American Heritage History Month

