Brad Bearsheart, performs the men’s warrior spirit dance in full Native American regalia during a demonstration Nov. 27, 2017 at the annual Native American Indian Heritage Month observance at the Elkhorn Conference Center , Fort Carson, Colorado. Bears heart, an Army veteran who left the military from Fort Carson, is part of the Lakota tribe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Micah Merrill)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2017 12:56
|Photo ID:
|3982919
|VIRIN:
|171127-A-IU537-789
|Resolution:
|3499x4374
|Size:
|9.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Hometown:
|MONUMENT, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Carson Native American Indian Heritage Month Observance [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Micah Merrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT