    Fort Carson Native American Indian Heritage Month Observance [Image 3 of 4]

    Fort Carson Native American Indian Heritage Month Observance

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Micah Merrill 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Nathaniel Bearsheart, part of a local, multigenerational Native American family dance group, performs a hoop dance during the Native American Indian Heritage Month observance Nov. 27, 2017, at the Elkhorn Conference Center, Fort Carson, Colorado. During the dance, he created various designs, to include mother earth, eagle and wrangler, with up to 14 hoops at one time. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Micah Merrill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2017
    Date Posted: 11.28.2017
    Photo ID: 3982918
    VIRIN: 171127-A-IU537-721
    Resolution: 5548x4438
    Size: 13.35 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: MONUMENT, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson Native American Indian Heritage Month Observance [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Micah Merrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

