Muleskinners Make a Difference During Toy Ruck

Maj. Michael Gallucci of the 548th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion rucks to the Fort Drum BOSS center on Tuesday, November 28, carrying his donation for the 2017 Mountain of Toys Initiative. The 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade donated several hundred toys in support of happy holidays for Fort Drum families.
