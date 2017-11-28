Muleskinners Make a Difference During Toy Ruck

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade march toward Fort Drum's BOSS center carrying toys for donation on November 28, national "Day of Giving." The annual "Mountain of Toys" initiative provides holiday toys for children of Fort Drum Soldiers in need.

