Muleskinners Make a Difference During Toy Ruck

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade march toy donations past Brigade Commander Col. Shawn Schuldt and into the Fort Drum BOSS Center on "Giving" Tuesday, November 28. The Muleskinners donated hundreds of toys and nonperishable food items for Fort Drum families.

