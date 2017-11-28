Muleskinners Make a Difference During Toy Ruck

Muleskinner Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade line up outside the Fort Drum BOSS Center on Tuesday, November 28 in order to donate toys they rucked to the center. The brigade's annual Toy Ruck brings in hundreds of toys for Fort Drum's Mountain of Toys initiative to provide holiday gifts for Fort Drum children.

