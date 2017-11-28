(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Muleskinners Make a Difference During Toy Ruck [Image 4 of 5]

    Muleskinners Make a Difference During Toy Ruck

    NY, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Liane Schmersahl 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Muleskinner Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade line up outside the Fort Drum BOSS Center on Tuesday, November 28 in order to donate toys they rucked to the center. The brigade's annual Toy Ruck brings in hundreds of toys for Fort Drum's Mountain of Toys initiative to provide holiday gifts for Fort Drum children.

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 11.28.2017 12:32
    Photo ID: 3982898
    VIRIN: 171128-A-WJ486-208
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 9.23 MB
    Location: NY, US
    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Community Engagement
    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade

