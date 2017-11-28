(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Muleskinners Make a Difference During Toy Ruck [Image 5 of 5]

    Muleskinners Make a Difference During Toy Ruck

    NY, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Liane Schmersahl 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade (LI) Commander Col. Shawn Schuldt (second left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Octavia Greaves-Egyinam (third left), along with brigade and garrison BOSS representatives, show off just part of the "Mountain of Toys" the brigade collected in donations for Fort Drum children. Schuldt and Greaves-Egyinam led the brigade in a 5-mile ruck march to donate hundreds of toys and nonperishable food items to the initiative.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 11.28.2017
    Photo ID: 3982895
    VIRIN: 171128-A-WJ486-181
    Resolution: 4588x2848
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Muleskinners Make a Difference During Toy Ruck [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Community Engagement
    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade

    • LEAVE A COMMENT