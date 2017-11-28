10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade (LI) Commander Col. Shawn Schuldt (second left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Octavia Greaves-Egyinam (third left), along with brigade and garrison BOSS representatives, show off just part of the "Mountain of Toys" the brigade collected in donations for Fort Drum children. Schuldt and Greaves-Egyinam led the brigade in a 5-mile ruck march to donate hundreds of toys and nonperishable food items to the initiative.
11.28.2017
11.28.2017
|Location:
NY, US
Muleskinners Make a Difference During Toy Ruck
