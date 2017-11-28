10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade (LI) Commander Col. Shawn Schuldt (second left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Octavia Greaves-Egyinam (third left), along with brigade and garrison BOSS representatives, show off just part of the "Mountain of Toys" the brigade collected in donations for Fort Drum children. Schuldt and Greaves-Egyinam led the brigade in a 5-mile ruck march to donate hundreds of toys and nonperishable food items to the initiative.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2017 Date Posted: 11.28.2017 12:32 Photo ID: 3982895 VIRIN: 171128-A-WJ486-181 Resolution: 4588x2848 Size: 7.34 MB Location: NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Muleskinners Make a Difference During Toy Ruck [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.