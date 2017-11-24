(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NTC at Night [Image 1 of 2]

    NTC at Night

    FT. IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2017

    Photo by Spc. Daniel Parrott 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division guard a tactical assembly area during Decisive Action Rotation 18-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 24, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Parrott, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2017
    Date Posted: 11.28.2017 12:08
    Photo ID: 3982893
    VIRIN: 171124-A-ME706-1011
    Resolution: 3277x2185
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: FT. IRWIN, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    NTC at Night
    Night Aviation

    US
    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    desert
    America
    Soldiers
    California
    Army
    Training
    Parrott
    Spc. Parrott
    ntc18-02

