U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, prepare to fly a CH-47 Chinook during Decisive Action Rotation 18-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 24, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Parrott, Operations Group, National Training Center)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.24.2017 Date Posted: 11.28.2017 12:08 Photo ID: 3982890 VIRIN: 171124-A-ME706-1007 Resolution: 3314x2209 Size: 2.43 MB Location: FT. IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Night Aviation [Image 1 of 2], by SPC Daniel Parrott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.