    Night Aviation [Image 2 of 2]

    Night Aviation

    FT. IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2017

    Photo by Spc. Daniel Parrott 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, prepare to fly a CH-47 Chinook during Decisive Action Rotation 18-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 24, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Parrott, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Aviation [Image 1 of 2], by SPC Daniel Parrott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NTC at Night
    Night Aviation

