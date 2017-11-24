Night Aviation

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, prepare to fly a CH-47 Chinook during Decisive Action Rotation 18-02 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 24, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Parrott, Operations Group, National Training Center)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2017 12:08
|Photo ID:
|3982890
|VIRIN:
|171124-A-ME706-1007
|Resolution:
|3314x2209
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|FT. IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
