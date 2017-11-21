BLT 1/5 conducts live-fire platoon level attacks

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 21, 2017) – Sgt. Joel Farish, a platoon sergeant with Company A, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Ground Combat Element, describes the scenario to a Marine providing security during a live-fire platoon attack. The 15th MEU and America Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero/Released)

