(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BLT 1/5 conducts platoon attack rehearsals

    BLT 1/5 conducts platoon attack rehearsals

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.20.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (NOV. 20, 2017) – Sgt. Benjamin Olson, a squad leader with Company A, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Ground Combat Element, uses a radio to communicate with the platoon commander during a rehearsal for a platoon attack. The 15th MEU and America Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy Valero/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2017
    Date Posted: 11.28.2017 11:58
    Photo ID: 3982842
    VIRIN: 171120-M-HF454-285
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 278.89 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/5 conducts platoon attack rehearsals, by Cpl Timothy Valero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    1/5
    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Battalion Landing Team
    1st Battalion 5th Marine Regiment
    America Amphibious Ready Group
    America ARG
    platton attack

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT