    Tinker Celebrates 75 Years: McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II aircraft profile [Image 1 of 2]

    Tinker Celebrates 75 Years: McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II aircraft profile

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2008

    Photo by Greg L. Davis 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    QF-4E Phantom II, serial # 72-0159, with tail-hook and landing gear down during a simulated approach during a training mission near Tyndall AFB, FL. The aircraft is piloted by Mr. Matt LaCourse, a contract pilot employed by Lockheed Martin to support the full-scale aerial target program operated by the USAF's 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron (ATRS), 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group (WEG) at Tyndall AFB, FL. LaCourse is a retired Lieutenant Colonel who flew the F-4 and F-16s operationally during his career. The aircraft wears high-visilibity 'drone' markings with brigh-painted panels on the tail, wings and horizontal stabilizers. The 82nd falls under the USAF's warfighting command--Air Combat Command. This aircraft was retired from service to AMARC on 26 Apr. 1991. BAE Systems of Mojave, CA. has returned it to service as a full-scale aerial target. Photographed on 18 Nov. 2008. (Courtesy photo by Greg L. Davis, Aviation Photojournalist)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2008
    Date Posted: 11.28.2017 11:46
    Photo ID: 3982811
    VIRIN: 081118-F-ZZ999-002
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 596.57 KB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Celebrates 75 Years: McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II aircraft profile [Image 1 of 2], by Greg L. Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    target
    drone
    McDonnell Douglas
    82nd Aerial Targets Squadron
    Phantom II
    QF-4E

    • LEAVE A COMMENT