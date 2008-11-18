Tinker Celebrates 75 Years: McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II aircraft profile

QF-4E Phantom II, serial # 72-0159, with tail-hook and landing gear down during a simulated approach during a training mission near Tyndall AFB, FL. The aircraft is piloted by Mr. Matt LaCourse, a contract pilot employed by Lockheed Martin to support the full-scale aerial target program operated by the USAF's 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron (ATRS), 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group (WEG) at Tyndall AFB, FL. LaCourse is a retired Lieutenant Colonel who flew the F-4 and F-16s operationally during his career. The aircraft wears high-visilibity 'drone' markings with brigh-painted panels on the tail, wings and horizontal stabilizers. The 82nd falls under the USAF's warfighting command--Air Combat Command. This aircraft was retired from service to AMARC on 26 Apr. 1991. BAE Systems of Mojave, CA. has returned it to service as a full-scale aerial target. Photographed on 18 Nov. 2008. (Courtesy photo by Greg L. Davis, Aviation Photojournalist)

Date Taken: 11.18.2008
Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US