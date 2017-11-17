The 61st Air Base Group at Los Angeles Air Force Base hosted the annual Holiday Family Feast and special volunteer recognition held at the Fort MacArthur Community Center in San Pedro, Calif. Nov 16, 2017. Col Charles Roberts, 61st Air Base Wing, commander, gets some grub.



During the meal, Master Jerome Ginsberg was recognized for his 17 plus years working with military youth- dependents, as a martial arts instructor here at LA AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joseph M. Juarez Sr.)

