The 61st Air Base Group at Los Angeles Air Force Base hosted the annual Holiday Family Feast and special volunteer recognition held at the Fort MacArthur Community Center in San Pedro, Calif. Nov 16, 2017.



During the meal, Master Jerome Ginsberg was recognized by Col Charles Roberts, 61st Air Base Wing commander, Los Angeles AFB for his 17 plus years working with military youth- dependents, as a martial arts instructor here at LA AFB.

