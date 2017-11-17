(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Family Feast [Image 7 of 9]

    Family Feast

    UNITED STATES

    11.17.2017

    Photo by Joseph Juarez Sr. 

    Space and Missile Systems Center

    The 61st Air Base Group at Los Angeles Air Force Base hosted the annual Holiday Family Feast and special volunteer recognition held at the Fort MacArthur Community Center in San Pedro, Calif. Nov 16, 2017.

    During the meal, Master Jerome Ginsberg was recognized for his 17 plus years working with military youth- dependents, as a martial arts instructor here at LA AFB.

    Sensei’s bio for introduction by the 61st ABG Commander, Col Charles Roberts, to the attendees read, “During instruction Sensei focuses on the physical attributes of learning self-defense as well as character & social development, commitment to achieving a skill set, and the cognitive development needed to achieve the self-defense stances. Sensei Jerome Ginsberg has been committed to providing youth with positive guidance for over twenty-two years and plans to continue to work with our Youth Programs children and families.”

    When asked why he does it, he simply said, ‘My goal in life is to train youth into leaders of tomorrow.’ (U.S. Air Force photo/ Joseph M. Juarez Sr.)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2017
    Date Posted: 11.27.2017 18:50
    This work, Family Feast [Image 1 of 9], by Joseph Juarez Sr., identified by DVIDS

