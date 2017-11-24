455 ESFS defender provides flight line security to BAF

Senior Airman Maria Joyce, 455th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Echo sector command controller, looks down the site of a weapon during training Nov. 22, 2017 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. Joyce is currently deployed out of the 96th Security Forces Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

