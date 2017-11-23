Senior Airman Maria Joyce, 455th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Echo sector command controller, patrols the flight line driving a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Nov. 23, 2017 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. The MRAP was designed specifically to withstand improvised explosive device (IED) attacks and ambushes. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)
This work, 455 ESFS defender provides flight line security to BAF [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
