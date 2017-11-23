Date Taken: 11.23.2017 Date Posted: 11.27.2017 06:49 Photo ID: 3979805 VIRIN: 171123-F-ZP572-257 Resolution: 3504x2416 Size: 2.02 MB Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN, AF

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 455 ESFS defender provides flight line security to BAF [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.