    455 ESFS defender provides flight line security to BAF

    455 ESFS defender provides flight line security to BAF

    BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN, AFGHANISTAN

    11.23.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior Airman Maria Joyce (right), 455th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Echo sector command controller, and Airman 1st Class Henry Soto, 455th ESFS patrolman, provide flight line security Protected Nov. 23, 2017 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. The Security Forces mission statement is to protect, defend and fight to enable US Air Force, joint and coalition missions. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2017
    Date Posted: 11.27.2017 06:49
    Photo ID: 3979803
    VIRIN: 171123-F-ZP572-253
    Resolution: 3168x2264
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN, AF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

