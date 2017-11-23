455 ESFS defender provides flight line security to BAF

Senior Airman Maria Joyce (right), 455th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Echo sector command controller, and Airman 1st Class Henry Soto, 455th ESFS patrolman, provide flight line security Protected Nov. 23, 2017 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. The Security Forces mission statement is to protect, defend and fight to enable US Air Force, joint and coalition missions. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

