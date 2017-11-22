Senior Airman Maria Joyce, 455th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Echo sector command controller, poses for a photo Nov. 22, 2017 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. Joyce is currently deployed out of the 96th Security Forces Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2017 06:49
|Photo ID:
|3979799
|VIRIN:
|171122-F-ZP572-211
|Resolution:
|4144x2920
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 455 ESFS defender provides flight line security to BAF [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
