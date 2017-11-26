(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    171126-N-QR145-024 [Image 2 of 5]

    171126-N-QR145-024

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    11.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    171126-N-QR145-024
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 26, 2017)
    Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Matthew Monzon simulates a smoke inhalation injury during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) Nov. 26, 2017. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its fourth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Krystina Coffey/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2017
    Date Posted: 11.27.2017 04:51
    Photo ID: 3979738
    VIRIN: 171126-N-QR145-024
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 902.15 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
