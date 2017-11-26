171126-N-QR145-014

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 26, 2017)

Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Dezmond Twymon, left, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Emily Rogers search for hot spots during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) Nov. 26, 2017. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its fourth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Krystina Coffey/ Released)

