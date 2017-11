171123-N-GX781-322 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 23, 2017) - Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) participate in a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman, Nov. 23, 2017. James E. Williams, home-ported in Norfolk, is on a routine deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colbey Livingston/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2017 Date Posted: 11.27.2017 04:43 Photo ID: 3979713 VIRIN: 171123-N-GX781-322 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 884.74 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171123-N-GX781-322 [Image 1 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.