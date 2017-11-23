171123-N-GX781-292 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 23, 2017) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) receives supplies during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman, Nov. 23, 2017. James E. Williams, home-ported in Norfolk, is on a routine deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colbey Livingston/ Released)

