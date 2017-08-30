AFNORTH Soldiers shoot M249 light machine gun in EST

Training Support Center Benelux employee Gary Arturo shows how to set up the M249 light machine gun during an Engagement Skills Trainer 2 operator class, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 30, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

