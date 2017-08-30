(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFNORTH Soldiers shoot M249 light machine gun in EST [Image 7 of 10]

    AFNORTH Soldiers shoot M249 light machine gun in EST

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    08.30.2017

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    U.S. Soldiers with Allied Forces North Battalion practice shooting during an Engagement Skills Trainer 2 operator class, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 30, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2017
    Date Posted: 09.28.2017 05:43
    Photo ID: 3816909
    VIRIN: 170830-A-BD610-1011
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 14.71 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFNORTH Soldiers shoot M249 light machine gun in EST [Image 1 of 10], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFNORTH Soldiers follow EST2 Operator Class

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Europe
    M4 carbine
    Belgium
    EUCOM
    US Army
    USAREUR
    United States European Command
    Visual Information Specialist
    TSAE
    Training Support Activity Europe
    Chièvres
    Chièvres Air Base
    Hainaut
    RTSD West
    TSC Benelux
    Wallonia
    TADS Training Aids Devices Simulators
    Pierre Courtejoie
    BLDG 103 Engagement Skills Trainer
    7th ATC
    5.56x45 NATO round
    7th Army Training Command
    Engagement Skills Trainer 2

