    International Aerial Refuel [Image 1 of 21]

    International Aerial Refuel

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.25.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Garcia 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    A French air force KC-135 Stratotanker, refuels a B-52 Stratofortress over Europe Sept. 25, 2017. The Stratofortress is deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., to RAF Fairford, United Kingdom in support of bomber assurance and deterrence operations. U.S. Strategic Command bomber forces regularly conduct combined theater security cooperation engagements with allies and partners, demonstrating the U.S. capability to command, control and conduct bomber missions across the globe. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility and flexibility of the military's forces to address today's complex, dynamic and volatile global security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 09.28.2017 05:43
    Photo ID: 3816895
    VIRIN: 170925-F-QF982-0633
    Resolution: 2333x1666
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Aerial Refuel [Image 1 of 21], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

