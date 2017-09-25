Pilots from the 2nd Bomb Wing land a B-52 Stratofortress at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Sept. 25, 2017 after a mission in support of bomber assurance and deterrence operations. U.S. Strategic Command bomber forces regularly conduct combined theater security cooperation engagements with allies and partners, demonstrating the U.S. capability to command, control and conduct bomber missions across the globe. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility and flexibility of the military's forces to address today's complex, dynamic and volatile global security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2017 Date Posted: 09.28.2017 05:43 Photo ID: 3816890 VIRIN: 170925-F-QF982-0571 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 14.69 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-52 Landing [Image 1 of 21], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.