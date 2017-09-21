Scouts assigned to Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct sea insertions along side Italian allies during Operation Mangusta 2017.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2017 04:45
|Photo ID:
|3816855
|VIRIN:
|170921-A-CV174-045
|Resolution:
|6124x4082
|Size:
|6.43 MB
|Location:
|TUSCANY, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Zodiac Training - Mangusta 2017 [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Stephen Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
