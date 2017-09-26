Specialist Sabourin, assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade takes part in a battalion wide emergency deployment readiness exercise.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2017 03:54
|Photo ID:
|3816845
|VIRIN:
|170926-A-CV174-157
|Resolution:
|4082x6124
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rigged and Ready, by SPC Stephen Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT