    Rigged and Ready

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Spc. Stephen Malone 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Specialist Sabourin, assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade takes part in a battalion wide emergency deployment readiness exercise.

    IMAGE INFO

