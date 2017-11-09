SSgt Matthew Richardson, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron water fuels systems maintenance technician, helps prop up tents at a new base location, Sept. 11, 2017, at Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger. The move to the bigger base is called “FLEXIT,” short for "Flintlock Exit.” Being located in this deployed environment requires temporary housing in lieu of traditional infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua R. M. Dewberry/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2017 Date Posted: 09.28.2017 03:05 Photo ID: 3816803 VIRIN: 170911-F-BG094-0281 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 982.4 KB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT [Image 1 of 20], by SSgt Joshua Dewberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.