Airmen from the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron take down tents from the old base to move to a new location, Sept. 11, 2017, at Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger. The move to the bigger base is called “FLEXIT,” short for "Flintlock Exit.” Being located in this deployed environment requires temporary housing in lieu of traditional infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua R. M. Dewberry/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2017 Date Posted: 09.28.2017 03:05 Photo ID: 3816801 VIRIN: 170911-F-BG094-0263 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.03 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT [Image 1 of 20], by SSgt Joshua Dewberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.