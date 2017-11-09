Airmen from the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron to work together to tear down tents from the old base to move to their new location, Sept. 11, 2017, at Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger. The move to the bigger base is called “FLEXIT,” short for "Flintlock Exit.” Being located in this deployed environment requires temporary housing in lieu of traditional infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua R. M. Dewberry/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2017 03:05
|Photo ID:
|3816800
|VIRIN:
|170911-F-BG094-0255
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT [Image 1 of 20], by SSgt Joshua Dewberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
