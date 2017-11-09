Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT

Airmen from the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron nail down frames to build up tents from the old base at their new location, Sept. 11, 2017, at Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger. The move to the bigger base is called “FLEXIT,” short for "Flintlock Exit.” Being located in this deployed environment requires temporary housing in lieu of traditional infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua R. M. Dewberry/released)

