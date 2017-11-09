(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT [Image 12 of 20]

    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    09.11.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Dewberry 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Major Carsten Stahr (left), 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron director of operations, takes down tents from the old base to move to a new location, Sept. 11, 2017, at Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger. The move to the bigger base is called “FLEXIT,” short for "Flintlock Exit.” Being located in this deployed environment requires tents to function as temporary housing in lieu of traditional infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua R. M. Dewberry/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2017
    Date Posted: 09.28.2017 03:05
    Photo ID: 3816785
    VIRIN: 170911-F-BG094-0065
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 989.23 KB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT [Image 1 of 20], by SSgt Joshua Dewberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT
    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT
    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT
    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT
    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT
    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT
    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT
    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT
    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT
    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT
    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT
    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT
    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT
    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT
    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT
    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT
    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT
    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT
    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT
    Air Base 201 at Agadez moves for FLEXIT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Africa
    Deployed
    Niger
    Agadez
    Air Base 201
    724 EABS
    FLEXIT

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT