Roya Brunei Air Force Brig. Gen. Shahril Anwar, left, Royal Malaysian Air Force Gen. Affendi Bin Buang, center, and Philippine Air Force Lt. Gen. Ed Fallorina, participate in a panel discussing the use of airpower in countering violent extremist organizations during day two of the 2017 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 27, 2017. This event marks the largest number of air chiefs gathering from across the Indo-Asia-Pacific for dialogue and is intended to increase cooperation with our allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kamaile Casillas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 22:02 Photo ID: 3815706 VIRIN: 170927-F-QA288-0055 Resolution: 4132x2687 Size: 6.01 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF hosts 2017 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium [Image 1 of 8], by TSgt Kamaile Casillas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.