    PACAF hosts 2017 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium [Image 3 of 8]

    PACAF hosts 2017 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kamaile Casillas 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Roya Brunei Air Force Brig. Gen. Shahril Anwar, left, Royal Malaysian Air Force Gen. Affendi Bin Buang, center, and Philippine Air Force Lt. Gen. Ed Fallorina, participate in a panel discussing the use of airpower in countering violent extremist organizations during day two of the 2017 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 27, 2017. This event marks the largest number of air chiefs gathering from across the Indo-Asia-Pacific for dialogue and is intended to increase cooperation with our allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kamaile Casillas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 22:02
    Photo ID: 3815703
    VIRIN: 170927-F-QA288-0021
    Resolution: 3909x2726
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF hosts 2017 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium [Image 1 of 8], by TSgt Kamaile Casillas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    interoperability
    U.S. Pacific Command
    partnerships
    Hawaii
    alliance
    PACS
    Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium

