PACAF hosts 2017 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium

Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Leo Davies, left, Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Abu Esrar, center, and Nepalese Armed Forces Pilot Maj. Gen. Sudheer Shrestha, discuss interoperability challenges on day two of the 2017 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 27, 2017. This event marks the largest number of air chiefs gathering from across the Indo-Asia-Pacific for dialogue and is intended to increase cooperation with our allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kamaile Casillas)

