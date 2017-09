PACAF hosts 2017 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium

Air chiefs from throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region continue air-minded talks on interoperability, countering violent extremism and security challenges during the 2017 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 27, 2017. This event marks the largest number of air chiefs gathering for dialogue and is intended to increase cooperation with our allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kamaile Casillas)

