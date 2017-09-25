(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KC-10 prep [Image 1 of 8]

    KC-10 prep

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    09.25.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mark Olsen  

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Rodriguez, left, Tech. Sgt. Jason Craig, center, and Senior Airman Dakota Aiello, all Boom Operators with the 78th Air Refueling Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, remove a plastic protective cover on a section of passenger seats being loaded on a KC-10 Extender at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 25, 2017. The 514th is an Air Force Reserve Command wing located at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 21:19
    Photo ID: 3815691
    VIRIN: 170925-F-AL508-0010
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 prep [Image 1 of 8], by MSgt Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

