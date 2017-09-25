KC-10 prep

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Rodriguez, left, Tech. Sgt. Jason Craig, center, and Senior Airman Dakota Aiello, all Boom Operators with the 78th Air Refueling Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, remove a plastic protective cover on a section of passenger seats being loaded on a KC-10 Extender at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 25, 2017. The 514th is an Air Force Reserve Command wing located at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen/Released)

