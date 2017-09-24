U.S Air Force Tech. Sgt. Duane Rodall, Crew Chief, 714th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, performs a pre-flight check on a KC-10 Extender at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 24, 2017. The 514th is an Air Force Reserve Command wing located at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen/Released
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2017 21:20
|Photo ID:
|3815684
|VIRIN:
|170924-F-AL508-0007
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-10 prep [Image 1 of 8], by MSgt Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
