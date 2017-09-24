(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KC-10 prep [Image 8 of 8]

    KC-10 prep

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    09.24.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mark Olsen  

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Craig, left, Boom Operator, reviews a weights and measurements list while Tech. Sgt. Shivam Patel, Engineer, both with the 78th Air Refueling Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, performs a pre-flight check on a KC-10 Extender at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 24, 2017. The 514th is an Air Force Reserve Command wing located at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 21:21
    Photo ID: 3815683
    VIRIN: 170924-F-AL508-0004
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 prep [Image 1 of 8], by MSgt Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

