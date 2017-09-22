(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Night flight over the Atlantic [Image 4 of 5]

    Night flight over the Atlantic

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mark Olsen  

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Darel Matthews, Boom Operator, 78th Air Refueling Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, secures a cargo net in a KC-10 Extender prior to night flight over the Atlantic Ocean Sept. 22, 2017. The 514th is an Air Force Reserve Command wing located at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 21:11
    Photo ID: 3815667
    VIRIN: 170922-F-AL508-0004
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night flight over the Atlantic [Image 1 of 5], by MSgt Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Refueling over water
    night aerial refueling

