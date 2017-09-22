U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Darel Matthews, left, Boom Operator, 78th Air Refueling Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, and a 305th Air Mobility Wing aerial porter, adjust the cargo door sill conveyors on a KC-10 Extender at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., prior to night flight over the Atlantic Ocean Sept. 22, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen/Released)

