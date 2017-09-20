Members of Task Force Keys talk with residents, and survey damage across Monroe County, FL in the wake of Hurricane Irma, September 20, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2017 20:56
|Photo ID:
|3815664
|VIRIN:
|170920-A-IF251-393
|Resolution:
|6000x3701
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|MARATHON, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Keys Site Assessments [Image 1 of 24], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
