Key West Salvage Operations

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District removes objects deposited in the federal navigation channel, by Hurricane Irma, in Key West, FL, September 23, 2017.Andrew Kornacki

Date Taken: 09.23.2017 Location: KEY WEST, FL, US