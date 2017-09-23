(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Removing a Boat [Image 5 of 24]

    Removing a Boat

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District removes objects deposited in the federal navigation channel, by Hurricane Irma, in Key West, FL, September 23, 2017.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2017
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Removing a Boat [Image 1 of 24], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recovery
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Hurricane Irma

