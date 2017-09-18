A helicopter surveys the area for oppositional forces during the annual Road Warrior training exercise at Camp Guernsey, Wyo., Sept. 18, 2017. Security forces, maintenance and helicopter personnel participated in the convoy exercise to test their knowledge and skills. Practicing their tactics and procedures in a controlled environment allows convoy personnel to find and correct any vulnerabilities which could lessen the safety, security and effectiveness of the nuclear deterrence mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Carter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 18:43 Photo ID: 3815287 VIRIN: 170918-F-EP384-1099 Resolution: 5056x2853 Size: 806.55 KB Location: FRANCES E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Road Warrior exercise tests defenders’ combat capabilities [Image 1 of 13], by A1C Breanna Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.