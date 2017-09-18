(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Road Warrior exercise tests defenders’ combat capabilities [Image 1 of 13]

    Road Warrior exercise tests defenders’ combat capabilities

    FRANCES E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Carter 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    A helicopter surveys the area for oppositional forces during the annual Road Warrior training exercise at Camp Guernsey, Wyo., Sept. 18, 2017. Security forces, maintenance and helicopter personnel participated in the convoy exercise to test their knowledge and skills. Practicing their tactics and procedures in a controlled environment allows convoy personnel to find and correct any vulnerabilities which could lessen the safety, security and effectiveness of the nuclear deterrence mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 18:43
    Photo ID: 3815287
    VIRIN: 170918-F-EP384-1099
    Resolution: 5056x2853
    Size: 806.55 KB
    Location: FRANCES E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Road Warrior exercise tests defenders’ combat capabilities [Image 1 of 13], by A1C Breanna Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Road Warrior exercise tests defenders’ combat capabilities
    Road Warrior exercise tests defenders’ combat capabilities
    Road Warrior exercise tests defenders’ combat capabilities
    Road Warrior exercise tests defenders’ combat capabilities
    Road Warrior exercise tests defenders’ combat capabilities
    Road Warrior exercise tests defenders’ combat capabilities
    Road Warrior exercise tests defenders’ combat capabilities
    Road Warrior exercise tests defenders’ combat capabilities
    Road Warrior exercise tests defenders’ combat capabilities
    Road Warrior exercise tests defenders’ combat capabilities
    Road Warrior exercise tests defenders’ combat capabilities
    Road Warrior exercise tests defenders’ combat capabilities
    Road Warrior exercise tests defenders’ combat capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Road Warrior exercise tests defenders’ combat capabilities

    TAGS

    AFGSC
    90th MW
    Mighty Ninety

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT